From the road it looks like a normal farm that has been converted into a care institution in recent years. Located between green fields and surrounded by peace, space and, above all, few stimuli, it seems an ideal place for small-scale care. But behind the ocher yellow doors of the anthroposophical care farm Aurora Borealis in Wedde, East Groningen, the ten residents with mental or multiple disabilities were physically and mentally abused.

Employees smeared peanut butter on the face of one of the residents, after which the resident was placed on the floor and a dog licked the peanut butter off the face. Another resident was pushed into the toilet with his head. Employees pulled residents’ hair, threw sand into their beds and stuck a spray bottle hose so deep down a resident’s throat that it made choking noises.

‘Pervert’, ‘aso’ and ‘satan’

If residents showed annoying behavior in the eyes of the employees or did not do their chores properly, they were punished: they were put in a ditch or had to spend the night outside in a tent. They were also belittled and intimidated: employees laughed at the residents, insulted and humiliated them and used names such as ‘pervert’, ‘aso’ and ‘satan’. Most of the residents were unable to talk, most of them are cognitively no older than about four years old.

That all comes out in one inspection report of the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ), which was made public last week. The IGJ gave the order to stop providing care to two clients immediately, after which the board of the institution decided to close its doors completely.

The situation in Wedde is not unique. For example, a large youth care institution in the Frisian Kortehemmen, where a hundred young people are treated every year, must partly stop because underage boys were sexually abused by the employees. And last week, the Groningen municipality of Eemsdelta decided on a care farm in Holwierde for elderly people with dementia after employees spoke of a culture of fear and sexual harassment. Abuses at healthcare institutions are becoming more common, but figures on the total number of incidents are lacking due to fragmented supervision of the institutions.

The IGJ warns in a critical report that appeared at the end of last year that the level of supervision of municipalities on the care is “too low” and that there is “no clear improvement compared to that in previous years”. But the IGJ also has too little capacity to sufficiently inspect institutions, professors argue NRC. Why is supervision stopped?

Rapid dismantling of beds

The popularity of care farms is increasing. In the past ten years, the number of care farms has increased from about 1,000 to 1,300, according to an estimate of the Wageningen University & Research. Of those companies, 920 are affiliated with the Federation of Agriculture and Care, the interest group that works with quality labels. The farm in Wedde was not affiliated with the trade association, says director Maarten Fischer of Agriculture and Care.

It is mainly the setting in nature that makes care farms popular, says Fischer. “A care farm must comply with the same laws and regulations as all other care institutions. However, care farms often have a more personal approach with daytime activities where there is something for everyone to do: working with the animals, hoeing or cooking.” Fischer especially sees that small-scale care is increasing, with small groups and permanent employees: “A kind of family setting.”

There is hardly any manpower for unannounced inspections Menno Fenger professor

In addition, the demand for care farms has increased in recent years due to a rapid reduction of beds in hospitals and nursing homes. At the same time, the aging population increased, as did the demand for youth care. Care farms filled that gap and provided many places for daytime activities and 24-hour care, mainly for young people. “But over the past five years, we have seen growth stalling,” says Fischer.

A problem for many care farms is that they often provide care to several groups of people, who fall under four different care laws. For example, one care institution can provide care to both minors and adults. Or to people with autism and elderly people with dementia. And then it turns out that there are different supervisors for the same care farm, who do not work well together.

2,500 of 250,000 institutions

One of the supervisors is the IGJ inspection service, which is responsible for youth and long-term care. The IGJ only makes very limited unannounced visits to healthcare institutions, says Professor of Public Administration Menno Fenger of Erasmus University Rotterdam. “In 2021, there will have been 2,500 unannounced inspections at 250,000 healthcare institutions. Of these, about 100,000 healthcare institutions work with the most vulnerable people who need intensive care,” says Fenger. “That means that within that vulnerable category you get an unexpected inspection visit once every forty years.”

According to Fenger, the IGJ cannot be blamed for this. “They are simply too small.” Heinrich Winter, professor of Public Administration at the University of Groningen, also endorses the limited capacity at the IGJ: “As a result, they can only provide reactive supervision: if they hear something or read in the media, they go for it. They hardly have the manpower for unexpected visits.”

And that is certainly problematic for the most vulnerable group, says Fenger. “These are often patients who are not articulate, who sometimes cannot or hardly speak and for whom there is no other alternative than the care farm where they are then.” Nevertheless, this does not mean that supervision does not function, Fenger emphasizes: “In Wedde, intervention could have been done more quickly, but the IGJ has acted and the institution has been closed.”

IGJ is not the only regulator. Since 2015, municipalities have been responsible for supervising care that falls under the Social Support Act. This includes, for example, care farms that offer sheltered housing for people who need support 24 hours a day and care farms that engage in daytime activities.

Only shows off a survey of the IGJ that one third of the municipalities only reactively supervise the care institutions. So only if there is already a message that something is wrong. “Decentralization also cut back on healthcare,” says Winter. “As a result, municipalities now have to cut back on street lamps, for example, because they lack money for healthcare. For that reason, supervision in some municipalities is a neglected and neglected child.”

Ten clients, ten supervisors

In addition, many healthcare institutions offer care to different groups, which means that the IGJ and municipalities have to investigate the same institutions, but can only investigate the care for the clients that fall under their mandate. “If a care farm has both minors and adults, the minors fall under the IGJ and the adults often fall under the municipality,” says Winter. “That doesn’t make supervision any easier.”

And supervision is even more complicated, says Fenger. Because if citizens use a personal budget (pgb), the financing municipality must monitor the quality of the personal budget care, even if that care is provided by a care institution in another municipality. Residents requiring care can choose where they want to receive care in the Netherlands. “So it may be that a care institution in the Veluwe has ten clients from ten different municipalities. Then on paper those ten different municipalities are responsible for supervision and not the municipality on the Veluwe.”

Eight years after decentralization, according to Fenger and Winter, it is really time for the supervision of healthcare institutions to improve. The IGJ and municipalities should work together more for this, so that supervision is arranged more centrally. Currently, quality control is insufficient, says Fenger. “As a result, the most vulnerable group – whose patients themselves or their families cannot assess whether the care is good and often depend on that one care farm – has become even more vulnerable since decentralization.”