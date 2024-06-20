If you have a passion for two wheels and are thinking of an original gift to give to your children, perhaps realizing their dream of getting on a motorbike for the first time, SMC Scuola Motociclismo organizes a series of events where fun and entertainment , combined with method and safety, are insured for the little ones: the “Open Days – Prime Pieghe”, in collaboration with the Italian Motorcycle Federation.

FROM JULY TO NOVEMBER, FIVE FREE DAYS FOR CHILDREN 5-8 YEARS

SMC Scuola Motociclismo, in fact, on five occasions will open the doors of its headquarters in Grandate (Como) free of charge to children between 5 and 8 years old (reserved for those who are not already registered with SMC) who will thus be able to test themselves on minibikes, in sessions of 30 minutes each, under the expert guidance of SMC Instructors and dressed in a complete safety kit.

The first date of the “Open Day – Prime Pieghe” is Sunday 21 July from 9am to 1pm. It will then be repeated on Monday 26 August, Sunday 15 September, Sunday 13 October and Sunday 3 November.

OPEN DAY: LEARNING WHILE HAVING FUN

An opportunity to get to know and get closer to the world of SMC, a school that wants to be first and foremost a place of aggregation and growth for all motorsport enthusiasts. The “Open Day – Prime Pieghe” program involves the training of classes of 6/8 children, divided into sessions of 30 minutes each, and is structured as follows: initial brief by the Instructors, presentation of the motorbike and supply of the safety kit (suit, helmet and gloves), basic settings of the rider on the motorbike, management of the controls with limited throttle advancement, braking and handling tests.

SMC Motorcycling School Photo by: SMC Motorcycling School

TO REGISTER: INFO AND RESERVATIONS

Registration for the “Open Day – Prime Pieghe” is free and includes the rental of the minibike and the complete safety kit (overall with protections, helmet and gloves). The course will take place in the presence of a dedicated instructor. Comfortable clothing (to be used as an undersuit) and sneakers are recommended. To participate, booking is mandatory on the website www.scuolamotociclismo.com, via email ([email protected]) or via whatsapp on 3475684747.

SCHOOL FOR EVERYONE: FROM BEGINNERS TO CHAMPIONS

SMC Motorcycling School welcomes students of all ages and motorcycling levels: from the nursery of very young people who cultivate the dream of professionalism (“pilots” who race the Italian Junior Speed ​​Championship), to road motorcyclists who want to increase their level of road safety, up to to amateurs and professionals who want to improve their technique and style to perform on the track. SMC was founded in 2015 by the 5-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo and his father Chico, and over the years it has seen champions such as Jorge Martin, Joan Mir and Tony Arbolino train on its slopes. Today it boasts 5 offices and almost 20 thousand students throughout Italy.

SAFETY, METHOD AND TECHNIQUE

They are the ingredients at the center of each student’s growth path and the foundations on which SMC Instructors work every day. Here the most modern riding techniques are taught with a consolidated and easy-to-learn training method for everyone, through the use of “small wheel” motorbikes, minibikes for children and pit bikes for adults.