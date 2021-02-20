In a community so battered by sexual harassment and objectification, great care must be taken with what is said. Especially if you are one of the legends of Smash melee and you have many people who admire you and are aware of what you do.

That he learned Juan Debiedma, better known as Hungrybox, who received a great deal of criticism after making offensive and sexual comments towards the new characters of Smash Ultimate.

In a video on his channel Youtube, Hungrybox carried out an analysis of the gameplay they will have Pyra Y Mythra as the latest Fighter Pass DLC. However, this analysis was also full of words that alluded to the physique of the characters.

The multi-champion of Smash melee did not take long to download the video from her channel, but some people managed to get a screenshot of the thumbnail, in which an image of the breasts of Pyra with the title ‘two BIG reasons to play Pyra and Mythra in Smash Ultimate‘.

Hungrybox was sorry for his video

After removing the video from your ‘analysis’, Hungrybox He came out to show his regret on Twitter. In a series of publications, he accepted to have been wrong with the audiovisual content that he created from the bodies of Pyra Y Mythra.

‘Given the events with the Smash community last year and with my own history, it should be more obvious to know when those kinds of jokes are not appropriate. I and any other content creator should not push for the objectification of women, even if they are a video game character‘, he stressed Hungrybox.

‘One thing leads to another and we return to the same problem that has caused a lot of pain in other people. I take this as another lesson learned. I want my content to be enjoyable for everyone‘said one of the most popular streamers of Smash.

Given the events in the Smash community from last year and my own history, it should be far more obvious when to know what jokes are and aren’t appropriate. I agree with many of the points made by my peers – the content you make creates the community you foster. – hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) February 18, 2021

