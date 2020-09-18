Smash hits is the only compilation of Jimi Hendrix’s work published during the guitarist’s lifetime, an album that recalls that, apart from his instrumental pyrotechnics, Hendrix was a great composer and a personal singer. The main gateway to the Hendrixian universe, it is one of their best-selling albums. The album is part of the series The records of your life And it goes on sale with EL PAÍS starting tomorrow and, for a week, at a price of 5.95 euros.

Everything about Jimi Hendrix is ​​extraordinary. He was born in Seattle (November 27, 1942) and his mother registered him as John Allen Hendrix; when his father returns from the war, he renames him James Marshall Hendrix. Lefty, learn to play with a conventional guitar and crush the hits of the moment with a local band. Bad student, he enlists and ends up in a parachute regiment. In his jump number 26 he breaks his foot and is licensed. Good moment: it’s 1962 and Vietnam is already being talked about as a possible next destination.

Spectacular guitarist, Hendrix works with the Marvelettes, the Impressions, Ike & Tina Turner, Little Richard, Wilson Pickett or the Isley Brothers. He records with the latter and with lesser figures, but does not advance: in that world, the guitarist is not allowed to eclipse singers.

In 1966, he is in New York, playing with Curtis Knight & The Squires at the Cheetah club. There he is seen by Linda Keith, an English model and Keith Richards’ girlfriend. A crush: apart from providing him with a Fender Stratocaster, by Richards, he urges him to sing, making him listen to Bob Dylan records. And she’s a tireless publicist: the guitarist, fronting Jimmy James & the Blue Flames, plays in slums of Manhattan and Linda brings Andrew Loog-Oldham, manager of the Stones, and Seymour Stein, later founder of the Sire label there. They are not impressed; the opposite of Chas Chandler, bassist for Animals, who wants to become a producer. Chandler believes that there is a place for Hendrix in England and he accepts.

Hendrix arrives in London on September 24, 1966 as a tourist and the British authorities hardly let him in: all his belongings fit in a travel bag (cleverly, his Fender has been invoiced in the name of one of his British companions). Since Hendrix doubts that native musicians can understand him, Chandler takes him from the airport to his friend Zoot Money’s apartment, where a jam session that leaves a smile on all faces.

A week later, he makes his public debut: Chandler gets The Cream to invite him to play. When does it start Killing floor, Howlin ‘Wolf’s fierce theme, Eric Clapton pales and leaves the stage; immediately, he becomes a disciple and even modifies his hairstyle to mimic Hendrix’s afro. Eric has never met anyone as integrated with his instrument as Hendrix; has the base of blues and the soul, but it also fits in with the disruptive will of British rock. Johnny Halliday also appreciates him and signs him as the opening act for a tour of France. This is how the Jimi Hendrix Experience opens; He is backed by two white musicians, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding. The astonishment is general.

The amazing thing is that Hendrix still doesn’t have his own repertoire. His first hit is a dramatic adaptation of Hey

Joe but, while performing on both sides of the Atlantic, he begins to compose and record a dazzling songbook: Purple haze and The wind cries Mary are the following impacts.

Smash hits, published in 1968, brings together his first singles with songs taken from his debut LP, Are you experienced? It is the testimony of an effervescent creativity that transforms the concept of the rock guitar and opens the doors of psychedelia.