masahiro sakurai He created his own YouTube channel with the main intention of providing knowledge to motivate and support new video game creators and designers. Also there he announced that there is no news about a new installment of Smashhowever, in his last video he ventured to talk about the possibility of a port of Kid Icarus: Uprising.

The creator of Smash was the one who directed the third project of the franchise of Kid Icarus. We present his team below:

Kid Icarus: Uprising —Original title Shin Hikari Shinwa: Parutena no Kagami—, is a third-person shooter, which you can play alone or in multiplayer mode. It was released in 2012 for the Nintendo 3DS handheld system.. The project was developed by Project Sora and published by Nintendo.

It is the third installment of the franchise. Kid Icarus—whose first title came out in 1991—, and it should be noted that it was a great commercial success in its beginnings.

In the final seconds of his YouTube broadcast, Sakurai joked about the possibility of developing a port of Kid Icarus: Uprising, and although nothing is confirmed, it is a great wink for the fans. Perhaps in this way, it could be monitored if there is sufficient interest to develop a port of the video game for Nintendo Switch. It’s exciting to think about, but we’ll have to wait.

What is it about Kid Icarus: Uprising?

It is set in a setting with influences from Greek mythology. Pit, is the main angel, and is also a servant of the Goddess of Light Palutena. So when Medusa, the Goddess of Darkness, tries to destroy humanity, Pit will have to stop her and later, he will even have to face Hades.

