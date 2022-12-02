continues the controversy on the sudden cancellation of the Smash World Tourwhich is one of the major unofficial competitions related to the Smash Bros. series, with Nintendo which has deepened its vision of the subject, without however convincing the organizers, who remain firm on their positions.

As we have seen, Nintendo blocked the Smash World Tour, causing the organizers to lose “hundreds of thousands of dollars”, who obviously did not take it well.

The new Tour was supposed to kick off between December 9 and 11, but just a few days earlier (the night before Thanksgiving, reportedly November 24) Nintendo would removed his support to the initiative, effectively making it impossible to organise.

It’s a complicated situation, also because the organizers of the Smash World Tour are also accusing the CEO of pandaglobala company specializing in eSports, of having attempted to sabotage the organization of the Tour as the holder of an official license for competitions related to Smash Bros.

Nintendo, for its part, reported that the company was unable to “come to an agreement with SWT for a full tour in 2023”, but denied that it had blocked the 2022 events, reporting that the Championship due to hold in December, he still had the green light.

The organizers countered by saying that Nintendo’s communication referred to both 2022 and 2023, effectively blocking operations for this year as well. To this statement, Nintendo has responded again in more detail, as reported by Eurogamer.net.

“When we notified the SWT that we had no intention of awarding the license for 2022 and 2023 we also verbally communicated that there was no requirement to cancel the 2022 Finals, as this would have a negative impact on the players. Hence, the fact from canceling the SWT 2022 is in fact their choiceNintendo reported.

The organizers were definitely dumbfounded by this stance, replying: “We are having a hard time understanding why Nintendo contacted us last week if they really wanted us to continue operations anyway. We don’t understand why they couldn’t have just contacted us after our event, instead of do it in a hurry before the Thanksgiving holiday, just two weeks before the Championship event.”

Nintendo’s position is actually a bit uncertain, but the organizers in fact do not respond to the merits of the verbal agreement, claiming that they had had a direct communication only to find out if it would be possible to continue the activity in 2023 through the usual non-disclosure agreement. official but receiving a negative response, with the Kyoto house reporting that “those times are over”, apparently.

In short, the timing of Nintendo’s intervention seems decidedly unfortunate in this case and it is not clear whether the cancellation of the December tournament took place due to a communication error, a misunderstanding or at this point a sort of protest by the organizers. We look forward to any developments on the matter.