Pyra and Mythra, the latest characters to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, will become available in-game tomorrow here in the UK.

You can swap between the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 duo at any point during battle, as detailed this afternoon in a deep dive on their mechanics presented by Smash Bros. boss Masahiro Sakurai.

In short, Pyra’s focus is power while Mythra favors speed. Pick the right fighter for the job!

Today’s presentation also revealed a set of Monster Hunter and Ghosts’ N Goblins Mii Fighter costumes coming to Smash Bros. at the same time. (This suggests Monster Hunter will probably not be one of the remaining DLC ​​characters.)

Pyra and Mythra are the fourth DLC to be released as part of Smash Bros. Ultimate’s second Fighters Pass, which also includes Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth, Minecraft’s Steve and Alex, plus Min Min from Arms.

Another two DLC characters are due, before support for Ultimate finally wraps up.