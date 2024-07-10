For months now, Riot Games has been in constant movement to offer different experiences that are within the universe of League of Legendsthat’s why it was launched in its time Legends of Runeterra and it also happened years ago with Teamfight Tactics. Within all the projects a fighting game style had been mentioned Super Smash Bros., Unfortunately, it has not had the best of fates, as it seems it will never see the light of day.

This information was released by Mikhail Klimentovwho after searching through some files found the initial approval of the project, which was later completely discarded, added to that the sources who have commented on it are said to be very close to the company. Added to that is an answer that the executives have given to this journalist, because when asked about the project they mentioned that “they do not confirm nor deny that the game is real.”

According to what this person reveals, the characteristics were directed towards the title being related to Super Smash Bros. Meleewith a balanced roster of characters that came directly from the franchise League of Legendseach with powers that made them stand out from the others. This would be being created to compete with others of the genre such as the Nintendo and perhaps more with that of Warner called Multiversus.

The project, known internally as ‘Pool Party’, was cancelled after executives at Riot Games reconsider the size of the potential audience for a game that competed with Smash Bros. Klimentov mentions that managers were concerned about what they perceived as the failure of Multiversus. In addition, several changes of direction during development generated frustration among workers, which also contributed to the decision to abandon the idea.

Added to this is the fact that those who were working on it have not been removed from the company, they have simply moved on to other projects.

Via: ReaderGrev

Author’s note: It would have been interesting to see it released, given that there are many fans of this franchise who could perhaps have become experts.