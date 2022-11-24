Do you know what time it is? Time for crazy Black Friday deals! Don’t know what time it is? Then you urgently need a brand new smartwatch. Expert Eric van Ballegoie from technology site tweakers treats you to the three best deals from the current bargain week.

1. Two of the best from Garmin

• Garmin Forerunner 745 Black

“Garmin currently offers a lot of older top models at competitive prices. In terms of pure sports watch, this Forerunner 745 is a very good deal. You can do a lot of business with it in the field of sports, but also, for example, download your Spotify playlists.

For example, you can connect your headphones via Bluetooth to your smartwatch before running, without having to take your phone with you. This model will not be available for very long because new series are coming. That is why this smartwatch has become significantly cheaper. That way you can buy something really nice that is quite affordable. A great asset of Garmin is that it also continues to support its older watches for a very long time and even adds new functions for a long time to come."

Garmin Forerunner 745 Black. © Tweakers.net



• Garmin fēnix 6X Pro Grey

“Until last year, this was Garmin’s flagship. In terms of finish, it is even nicer than the Forerunner, with a metal border around the screen. That screen is also a bit bigger. These devices are aimed at triathletes and are also quite luxurious. This smartwatch can take a beating. Admittedly, it’s still a lot of money, but originally this was a very expensive device that came on the market at almost 800 euros at the time. So a very nice deal.”

Garmin fēnix 6X Pro Gray (Black). © Tweakers.net



2. Fitbit Inspire 2

"This is a very slim watch and more of a fitness tracker really. This device is good for monitoring your health: it keeps track of your sleep and steps. These watches are great for people who want to check whether they exercise enough, but you cannot read as much extensive data on them when exercising as is the case with the real smartwatches. It is a very nice offer. Normally this device starts at about 79 euros."

Fitbit Inspire 2 Black (Black). © Tweakers.net



3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

“This is last year’s Samsung Galaxy model and cost more than double just a year ago. So a very competitive price. The latest version of the Wear OS operating system runs on it and this device is just a very good all-round smartwatch.

It’s not the very best watch purely for sports, because with sweaty fingers you’d rather have more buttons than a touchscreen, but there are a lot of apps that serve as an extension of the apps on your Android phone. You can easily control the media on your phone and reply to notifications. This smartwatch is a bit like a worthy Android counterpart to the Apple Watch.”

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Black (Black). © Tweakers.net



Tip: create a price alert

For tech products – smartwatches, but also televisions, smartphones, laptops, etc. – you can also create a price alert at Tweakers in response to Black Friday. Surf to a product in Pricewatch, set the amount for which you find that product interesting and, as soon as your product has reached that amount, you will automatically receive a notification by e-mail. This way you don't have to keep an eye on the price evolution yourself.







