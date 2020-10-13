Watches that can do more than just show the time or act as stopwatches are in demand. We tried three of these smartwatches.

D.he demand for smartwatches is exploding if you follow the figures from the market researchers at Strategy Analytics. Accordingly, a fifth more devices were sold in the first quarter of 2020 than in the same quarter of the previous year. The coronavirus has made people more sensitive to all health-related issues, and this includes monitoring vital signs or logging your training sessions. We have tried three new releases extensively.

Montblanc Summit 2 Plus

The Summit 2 Plus is the third smartwatch from Montblanc and, like similar models from Tag Heuer, tries to balance mechanics and electronics. You don’t see at first glance that it is a digital watch, because the dials are lovingly reminiscent of analog times. The case with a height of 43.5 millimeters is made of stainless steel, the bottom is screwed, on the right there is a rotating crown and two pushers. Our test device had a plastic bracelet with a folding clasp. To fill the battery, a plastic charging puck is used, which can be docked with four pogo pins on the back of the watch. No inductive charging, but mechanical fiddling from old times. That doesn’t fit a 1170 euro watch.