Smart watches carry a series of sensors that allow you to record physical activity, heart rate or sleep quality. Nastasic (Getty Images)

Before Parkinson’s disease becomes visible, those who will suffer from it begin to write with smaller and smaller letters. Even before they themselves realize it, they hold down the mobile keys longer when they send a message. And several years before the diagnosis, the first movement disorders occur. By the time the doctor diagnoses it, 60% or more of the neurons that produce dopamine have stopped doing so, making tremors, muscle stiffness, depression tremendously evident… Now, an investigation with thousands of people who wore watches smart on his wrists he has been able to anticipate who will have evil long before it becomes visible.

Since 2006, a study has been underway in which the health authorities in the United Kingdom follow the evolution of the health of half a million people who were then over 40 years of age (UK Biobank). A decade later, 103,712 of them were given smartwatches to record their activity for a week. These data have served a group of scientists to investigate something that science is eager to find: an objective marker of Parkinson’s that serves for its early detection. When they put the watches on, there were 273 with a clinical diagnosis of parkinsonism. And since then another 196 have been diagnosed. The data from these two groups have been key to detecting the abnormal signal that indicates that something is wrong in the substantia nigra, the part of the brain that degenerates as the disease progresses.

“[Las personas con párkinson] They can present subtle motor or non-motor symptoms that often go unnoticed by the people themselves. Cynthia Sandor, a neurodegenerative disease researcher at Cardiff University

“Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative movement disorder characterized by a slow progression of the disease,” recalls Cynthia Sandor, a researcher at Cardiff University (United Kingdom) and co-author of the study. “Affected people experience motor symptoms such as slow movement, stiffness, coordination difficulties and tremors,” she adds. All these prodromes, or signs that precede the disease, appear long before its diagnosis. “They can present subtle motor or non-motor symptoms that often go unnoticed by the person themselves.” But the accelerometers, magnetometers, and gyros that are found in activity bracelets or smartwatches have not escaped them. In theory, mobile phones also have all this technology, but by not always carrying them with you, they would invalidate your records.

In this work they relied on the data offered by the accelerometer that smart watches carry. This sensor registers the acceleration, the beginning of each movement, and is represented in a three-dimensional system that changes with each second. To distinguish distinctive patterns in the thousands and thousands of resulting graphs, the scientists relied on an artificial intelligence system. The results of this work have just been published in the scientific journal nature medicine, show a decrease in mobility between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. in people diagnosed with Parkinson’s when the watches were put on. Artificial intelligence was able to differentiate this pattern from the more than 40,000 people they used as a control group.

With that training, the researchers went further, also identifying the nearly 200 who were diagnosed an average of 4.33 years after their movements were recorded. In some cases, detection occurred up to 7 years earlier. “We show that a single week of captured data can predict events up to seven years in advance. With these results, we could develop a valuable tool to help in the early detection of Parkinson’s disease”, says Sandor, head of the Institute for Dementia Research in the United Kingdom. Data from smartwatches is easily accessible and, at least in that country, a third of the population already uses them. A platform would have to be set up to centralize the data and the study authors are not unaware of the technological problems and the legal and privacy implications, but there is no cure for Parkinson’s and all the therapies to stop its progress have failed.

The head of Neurology at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital (Madrid), Francisco Grandas, a great expert in Parkinson’s, recalls that all the treatments available are symptomatic, improve the patient’s condition, “but do not prevent its progression.” He also says that there are several trials, various drugs, in the experimental phase, that are intended to slow down his progress, but to date they have not succeeded. “In addition to problems such as the one posed by the blood-brain barrier [membrana que protege al tejido cerebral]We intuit that it may be because the moment has already passed, because the disease is already in an advanced phase”, adds Grandas. That’s why he appreciates this new job. “Other markers are being investigated, such as brain imaging, lifestyle, blood biochemistry… Years before, non-motor symptoms appeared first, but now we are beginning to learn that there are also subtle motor signs and these systems for analyzing these movements could detect them ”, he ends. This would open the possibility of using those experimental treatments in the prodromal phase of the disease.

“Disease-modifying therapies are ineffective in the clinical phase of Parkinson’s. The likely reason is that the pathology of the disease is already too advanced at that stage.” Sirwan Darweesh, from the department of neurology at the medical school of the Eramus University of Rotterdam

Sirwan Darweesh, from the Department of Neurology at the Eramus University School of Medicine in Rotterdam (The Netherlands) has spent years studying the onset and evolution of Parkinson’s. In 1990, researchers from the university began a very ambitious study to follow the health of all the inhabitants over 55 years of age in Ommord, a neighborhood in the Dutch city. Within this work, Darwesh focused on a hundred people who ended up being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. From his research, Darwesh can say that “the pathology of the disease begins more than two decades before a clinical diagnosis can be made. The first symptoms usually appear 10 years before it is done. Darwesh agrees with the Spanish Grandas that the diagnosis comes too late: “Disease-modifying therapies are ineffective in the clinical phase of Parkinson’s. The likely reason is that the pathology of the disease is already too advanced at that stage, as more than 60% of the key dopaminergic brain cells have already been depleted by the time the diagnosis is made.”

One of the weaknesses of this research is that the recording of the activity with the watches only lasted a week, but if it were applied in a real environment, the accumulation of data over time could refine the warning signal. Before Sandor’s current work, a group of scientists in the United States already used artificial intelligence to detect patterns in data from smartwatches. They also used the sample from the UK Biobank, but they started from those already diagnosed with Parkinson’s. One of the authors of this research is University of California, San Francisco neurologist Karl Friedl. For him, a good snapshot is enough, such as a full week of sampling movement patterns “to be able to detect someone who is going to have Parkinson’s.” From a broader point of view, “we can help people discover many important characteristics of their health and well-being through the way they move,” adds Friedl. In addition, “if we add to it all the other emerging prodromal features related to Parkinson’s (anosmia, REM sleep disturbance, depression…), the predictive algorithms in our new AI world will become very powerful,” he concludes.

Precisely the work with smart watches also obtained data on sleep patterns, in this case with a sample of 65,000 people. Again, artificial intelligence was able to detect a decrease in the duration and quality of sleep both in those diagnosed when their activity was recorded and in those who received a diagnosis years later. “The clocks tell us that people experience more frequent nighttime awakenings and longer sleep duration several years before a Parkinson’s diagnosis,” says Sandor. Combined with daytime and nighttime data, the accelerometers could give doctors time to try to curb the disease.

