According to a new study from the Stanford School of Medicine, smartwatches can help doctors detect and diagnose the heart rhythm irregular in children. The finding comes from an investigation into the electronic medical records of pediatric cardiac patients treated at Stanford Medicine Children's Health.

The study was published online at Communications Medicine.

Smartwatches: Here's how they can help with heart rhythm diagnoses

Over a four-year period, patient records mentioned “Apple Watch” 145 times. Among patients whose medical records mentioned the smartwatch, 41 had abnormal heart rhythms confirmed by traditional diagnostic methods; of these, 29 children had their first diagnosis of arrhythmias.

“I was surprised by how often our standard monitoring missed arrhythmias and the watch did,” said senior study author Scott Ceresnak, MD, professor of pediatrics. Ceresnak is a pediatric cardiologist who treats patients at Stanford Medicine. “It's great to see that the latest technology, like a smartwatch, can really make a difference in how we are able to care for patients.”

The study's lead author is Aydin Zahedivash, MD, a clinical instructor in pediatrics. Most of the abnormal rhythms detected were not life-threatening, Ceresnak said. However, she added that the arrhythmias detected can cause painful symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, dizziness and fainting.

Doctors face two challenges in diagnosing children's cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm abnormalities.

The first is that cardiac diagnostic devices, although they have improved in recent years, are still not ideal for children. 10 to 20 years ago, a child had to wear, for 24 to 48 hours, a Holter monitor consisting of a smartphone-sized device connected via wires to five electrodes applied to the child's chest.

Patients can now wear event monitoring devices, in the form of a single sticker placed on the chest, for a few weeks. While event monitors are more comfortable and can be worn longer than a Holter monitor, they sometimes fall off early or cause problems like skin irritation due to the stickers, unlike what would happen with a smartwatch.

The second challenge is that even a few weeks of continuous monitoring may fail to capture the heart's irregular behavior, as children experience arrhythmias unpredictably. Children can go months between episodes, making it difficult for doctors to determine what is happening.

Connor Heinz and his family faced both challenges when he had periods of rapid heartbeat starting at age 12: An adhesive monitor was too irritating and he had irregular heart rhythms only once every few months. Ceresnak thought he knew what was causing the race pace, but he wanted confirmation.

She suggested that Connor and his mother, Amy Heinz, could try using Amy's smartwatch to record the rhythm the next time Connor's heart started pounding.

The use of smartwatches to measure children's heart rhythm is limited by the fact that existing smartwatch algorithms that detect heart problems have not been optimized for children. Children have faster heartbeats than adults; they also tend to exhibit different types of abnormal rhythms than adults who suffer from cardiac arrhythmias.

The study showed that smartwatches appear to help detect arrhythmias in children, suggesting that it would be useful to design versions of smartwatch algorithms based on children's real-world heart rhythm data.

The researchers searched for the phrase “Apple Watch” in patient electronic health records from 2018 to 2022, then checked to see which patients with this phrase in their data had submitted smartwatch data and received a diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia.

The watches' data included alerts on patients' heart rates and patient-initiated electrocardiograms, or ECGs, from an app that uses the watch's electrical sensors. When patients activate the app, the ECG function records the heart's electrical signals; Doctors can use this pattern of electrical impulses to diagnose different types of heart problems.

Out of 145 mentions of the smartwatch in medical records, 41 patients had confirmed arrhythmias. Of these, 18 patients had taken an ECG with their watches and 23 patients had received a notification from the watch regarding an elevated heart rate.

Information from the smartwatches prompted the children's doctors to conduct medical tests, from which 29 children received new diagnoses of arrhythmia. In 10 patients, the smartwatch diagnosed arrhythmias that traditional monitoring methods had never been able to detect.

One of those patients was Connor Heinz.

“During a basketball tryout, he had another episode,” Amy Heinz recalled. “I put it under control and emailed a bunch of captures [del suo battito cardiaco] to Dr. Ceresnak.” The watch information confirmed Ceresnak's suspicion that Connor had supraventricular tachycardia.

Most of the children with arrhythmias had the same condition as Connor, a pattern of rapid heartbeats originating in the upper chambers of the heart.

“These irregular heartbeats are not life-threatening, but they make children feel terrible,” Ceresnak said. “They can be a problem and they're scary, and if wearables can help us understand what this arrhythmia is, that's a big help.”

In many cases of supraventricular tachycardia, the abnormal heart rhythm is caused by a small short in the heart's electrical circuits. The problem can often be treated with a medical procedure called catheter ablation that destroys a small, precisely targeted region of heart cells causing the short circuit.

Now 15, Connor has been successfully treated with catheter ablation and plays basketball for his high school team in Menlo Park, California.

The study also found smartwatch use in the medical records of 73 patients who were ultimately not diagnosed with arrhythmias.

“Many children have palpitations, a feeling of strange heartbeats, but the vast majority do not have medically significant arrhythmias,” Ceresnak said. “In the future, I think this technology could help us rule out something serious.”

The Stanford Medicine research team plans to conduct a study to further evaluate the usefulness of the Apple Watch for detecting heart problems in children. The study will measure whether, in children, heart rate and heart rhythm measurements made by the watches match measurements made by standard diagnostic devices.

The study is open only to children who are already cardiac patients at Stanford Medicine Children's Health.

“The wearables market is exploding, and our kids are going to use them,” Ceresnak said. “We want to make sure that the data we get from these devices is reliable and accurate for children. In the future, we would like to help develop child-specific algorithms for heart rhythm monitoring.”

The study was conducted without external funding. Apple was not involved in the work. Apple's Investigator Support Program agreed to donate watches for the next phase of research.

Apple's Irregular Rhythm Notification and ECG app is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for use by persons 22 years of age and older. The high heart rate notification is only available to users 13 years of age and older.