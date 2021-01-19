Despite the fact that the first vaccines have already begun to be administered, unfortunately the Christmas period has left us with a new wave of COVID-19 infections. And it is that although we take extreme precautions, one of the great challenges to detect COVID-19 is that many people are asymptomatic, or what is the same, they may not present symptoms but remain contagious.

However, despite the fact that technology failed to prevail with tracking applications, recent studies seem to have found that the smartwatch or smart watches, could go on to play an important and valuable role in help detect COVID-19 earlyeven before most of the main symptoms are shown.

The first of them, entitled Warrior Watch by researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, focused on the follow-up of a group of 297 healthcare workers between April 29 and September 29. Using an Apple Watch equipped with special apps that measured changes in your heart rate variability (HRV), it was demonstrated that “the smartwatch showed significant changes in HRV metrics up to seven days before that people had a positive nasal swab that confirmed COVID-19 infection ”, as explained by Dr. Robert P. Hirten, author of the study.

Furthermore, another similar study conducted by Stanford University found that participants who used a variety of trackers from Garmin, Fitbit, Apple, and others found that 81% of patients who tested positive for coronavirus had changes in their heart rate at rest for up to nine and a half days before the onset of other symptoms.

Thus, medical researchers are not the only ones to have realized that the first symptoms to detect COVID-19 can be detected with a smartwatch. A company called NeuTigers, born out of research at Princeton University, has developed an artificial intelligence product called CovidDeep that can help identify people with the virus in clinical settings or in nursing homes. And it is that tested with clinical-grade patients, this AI proved to be capable of detecting COVID-10 at a 90% hit rate, more accurate than typical temperature tests.

Even without custom algorithms, a smartwatch can be useful for detecting COVID-19. The PGA Tour (The Professional Golf Association of America) started wearing Whoop health tracking wristbands recently, thanks to which they were able to help player Nick Watney realize he was positive. According to several studies, if the respiratory rate increases during the night, it could be a possible sign that we suffer from some condition.