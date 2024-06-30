Appleinsider: smartwatches may not work correctly with tattoos

Tattoos located on the wrist can interfere with the correct operation of the smartwatch. About it reports Appleinsider edition.

As an example, the media authors cited a case where the Apple Watch stopped measuring the pulse of a user who had a tattoo on his wrist. In their TikTok– a video that went viral and has garnered 3.5 million views, the author said he had his tattoo removed with a laser. The procedure cost him 380 euros.

According to experts, smart watches from various brands measure heart rate and other heart health indicators using photolethysmography. The sensor on the device uses red and green LEDs. If there are tattoos, paint or other stains on the skin, the device will not be able to collect data correctly. Thus, smart watches are effectively incompatible with tattoos.

At Apple too noted, that “permanent or temporary changes in your skin” can interfere with the operation of smartwatch sensors. The Appleinsider story states that users do not have to remove their tattoos. The authors suggested wearing the watch on the other wrist if there are no patterns, or using external heart rate monitors that are attached to the chest.

Earlier, IDC analysts said that in the first quarter of 2024, the market for wearable devices – smart watches, headphones and other gadgets – grew by 8.8 percent. Prices for wearable devices continued to fall for the fifth quarter in a row.