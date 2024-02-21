After years of research on almost three hundred test subjects, there is a definitive answer: the smartwatch that can recognize cardiac arrests works. The researchers and the Heart Foundation are lyrical. The question remains when and for whom the watches will come onto the market. It is clear to the researchers that the need is great. “Less than five percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest alone survive.”

