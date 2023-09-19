If you want to play golf better, modern technology can help. This applies to professionals and amateurs alike. Garmin is targeting amateur golfers with the Approach S70 watch.

Brings new life to your wrist: Garmin Approach S70 in two case sizes. In combination with club sensors and launch, it surpasses itself. Image: Manufacturer

MWith the Approach CT10 club sensors and the Approach R10 launch monitor, Garmin offers the opportunity to record all shot data on the course and the driving range and to save and edit this in the Garmin Golf app on a smartphone. Anyone who chooses the Garmin universe can use additional functions with a subscription for 99 euros per year or 9.99 per month for both the Approach S70 watch and the launch monitor. We tried all three products intensively.

The S70 with its bright Amoled touch display and significantly improved graphics has made a huge leap compared to older products – we used the S6 for years. This premium model is offered in two sizes – 47 millimeters for 749 euros and 42 millimeters for 699 euros – and doesn’t just help on the golf course. Even in the gym, while running, swimming or yoga, and even while sleeping, it collects data on the wrist and measures pulse and oxygen saturation. Contactless payment with “Garmin Pay” also works. However, you cannot use the S70 as a phone with an E-SIM card. In our test, we limited ourselves to the golf functions with the 47-millimeter model, which is only available in black and weighs 56 grams – and were impressed.