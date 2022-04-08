This is the Smart Number One. Or no, the Smart Number One. Still wrong? Yep, Smart has named a car ‘Hashtag One’. Very hip, but for your online marketing purposes it seems very difficult to us, because if you post ‘#smart#1’ on Instagram, you get two separate hashtags. And on Twitter, single numbers cannot be hashtags. We won’t get it.

The Smart #1 is a fully electric car with five doors. It is 4.27 meters long and 1.82 meters wide. Handy: the rear seats can be moved, just like with the first Twingo. The power is a nice 272 hp and the torque is 343 Nm. The top speed is 180 km/h, which is fine for an electric car.

The weight and battery of the Smart #1

The battery measures 66 kWh and you can fully charge it from 30 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The total weight is 2,270 kilograms and the luggage space measures 273 to 411 liters. You can easily share your Smart #1 with friends and family. In the app you create a digital key that is valid for a certain period. In addition, there is a smart assistant.

More than ever we recognize the influences of father Mercedes in the Smart #1. The flowing dashboard, the shape of the box on the center console and the air vents seem to come from the main company. We also dare to say that we recognize some elements of the Mercedes GLB in the rear.