Smartphones | You should turn off your phone even once a day – Experts tell you why

Does rebooting your smartphone protect against malware? In certain cases, yes, say experts. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

In this article, experts tell you why you should turn off your phone from time to time. Switching off is beneficial for both phone usability and data security.

Tuomo Yrttiaho

2:00 am