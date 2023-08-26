Saturday, August 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Smartphones | You should turn off your phone even once a day – Experts tell you why

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Smartphones | You should turn off your phone even once a day – Experts tell you why

Does rebooting your smartphone protect against malware? In certain cases, yes, say experts. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

In this article, experts tell you why you should turn off your phone from time to time. Switching off is beneficial for both phone usability and data security. Picture: Maria Lähteenmäki / HS

Tuomo Yrttiaho

Smart devices information security has been in the headlines recently.

For example, someone with a Russian background taxi app Yangon the end of user data at the disposal of the Russian security service FSB has sparked a debate about how applications collect data from their users and what is done with the data.

#Smartphones #turn #phone #day #Experts

See also  Helsinki | "The police interpreted it as an attempt to defame the president of Turkey" - The police confiscated a Nuke from the protesters
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nigerien junta gives ambassadors 48 hours to leave the country

Nigerien junta gives ambassadors 48 hours to leave the country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result