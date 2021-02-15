Front cameras have become one of the most important components of smartphones. Its evolution has been quite marked, although it is true that has not experienced the same jump as the rear camera settings of these devices, something that is very easy to see, especially if we limit ourselves to comparing the megapixels that both usually have.

Let’s see it better with an example. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a quad rear camera setup. Of these, the main sensor is 108 MP, while its front camera is 40 MP. The difference is considerable, and if we go to other models, such as the iPhone 12 Pro, we find a “venerable” front camera of 12 MP, although this is accompanied by a ToF 3D sensor, key for Face ID to work.

This has a very simple explanation, and it is that the front cameras located on a smartphone face a series of limitations that the rear cameras do not suffer, especially at the level of space, a reality that has been aggravated with the jump to the full screen format, already which will soon add another obstacle: the integration of the front cameras under the smartphone screen.

The megapixel race will come to the front cameras

And according to new information, it will do it in a big way, since it is said that the main Chinese manufacturers, among which are Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme, they will start to use increasingly advanced front cameras, and will be able to break the 100 MP barrier. Samsung could be another of the greats that will make the jump to that type of configuration.

The source of this reports tries to explain, in a simple but quite convincing way, the reason for this jump at the megapixel level in the front cameras, and says that it would be, in short, a way to compensate for the loss of image quality that would be produced by integrating the camera into the terminal screen. It’s a pretty good approach, really.

On the other hand, integrating the camera under the screen as well it would allow to overcome the space limitations that current all-screen designs represent with very small floating circular islands, where the frontal cameras are integrated. We will see how the situation evolves in the coming months, but let me remind, especially the most skeptical, that until relatively recently we had not imagined that we would end up seeing sensors of more than 100 MP in the smartphone sector, and just a few months ago we have already started talking about sensors up to 600 MP.