Smartphones will rise in price due to the lack of components for their production. This is reported by the Chinese edition of MyDrivers.

According to analysts of the publication, the lack of components for the production of phones allows companies to inflate prices and blame the shortage for everything. “For a wider audience, they continue to broadcast the idea that companies are living in an acute shortage, and this stimulates the rise in prices for an increasing number of devices,” said the experts.

As an example, journalists cite a recent report from Realme, in which top managers of the company predict an imminent increase in prices in the smartphone market. The corporation said that the rise in prices will be noticeable in the second half of the year. “Apparently, top managers are preparing us for the inevitable price increase,” the authors concluded, noting that in this way large companies motivate consumers to actively purchase gadgets.

On the other hand, smartphone makers continue to actively release expensive flagship devices. “One gets the impression that everything is cloudless and the market survived the coronavirus pandemic with the least losses,” the journalists summed up.

At the end of March, Xiaomi President Wang Xiang announced that the cost of some of the company’s smartphones could rise. At the end of December, GizmoChina reporters noted that in 2020 the cost of phones reached a record high.