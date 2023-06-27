Insider: in China began the development of smartphones with 24 gigabytes of RAM

Chinese smartphone manufacturers have begun preparing devices with a record amount of RAM. This was announced by an insider under the nickname Digital Chat Station in his channel on weibo.

According to a well-known author, in the near future, smartphones will appear on the market that will receive 24 gigabytes of RAM. The specialist noted that engineers from BBK Electronics Corporation, which owns several popular brands, are working on such devices.

Digital Chat Station emphasized that Realme, OnePlus and Oppo, members of BBK, will be the first to introduce phones with a record amount of RAM. The exact timing of the development and release of gadgets are not disclosed.

The author also noted that only top versions of smartphones will have 24 gigabytes of RAM. In the basic configuration, the devices will receive 16 gigabytes of memory. At the same time, the insider believes that even 16 gigabytes of RAM can be considered an excessive indicator. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a minimum of 8 gigabytes, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has 6 gigabytes of RAM.

In early April, insiders found out that smartphone manufacturers intend to significantly increase the minimum amount of RAM in devices. In particular, Samsung will start producing devices with at least 12 gigabytes of RAM.