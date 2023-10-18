According to data provided by research firm Canalys there was a slight 1% decline in global smartphone shipments in the third quarter of the year, marking a slowdown in the downward trend throughout 2023. The research firm noted that economic recoveries in some regions and growing demand for new products have offset the difficult macroeconomic conditions of previous quarters. However, Canalys analyst Toby Zhu urged phone makers to act with caution in the face of this sign of recovery. Zhu pointed out that Canalys’ forecasts indicate a slowdown in the growth of the smartphone market in the medium to long term. He also warned that the current temporary increase in orders, combined with reduced supply capacity, could lead to a shortage of components, thus creating challenges in planning and future production. “Careful monitoring of inventory turnover and final demand is critical to avoid problems related to excess inventory,” Zhu said.

Despite a slight decrease compared to the previous year, Samsung remained at the top in the third quarter with a market share of 20%. In second place was Apple, with a 17% share, followed by Xiaomi at 14%. In the top-five, Oppo, including OnePlus, ranked fourth with a 9% market share, thanks to its strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region, while Transsion ranked fifth with a 9% share . Outside of the top five, Canalys reported that Huawei has made a major return to the domestic market thanks to the new Mate series. Canalys analyst Amber Liu said the new Huawei and Apple devices shone brighter than those from other manufacturers.