Smartphones South Korean LG will stop manufacturing smartphones

LG smartphones have made billions of euros in losses over the past six years.

South Korean technology giant LG Electronics plans to shut down its loss-making mobile phone unit after trying in vain to find a buyer for it.

According to analyst sources, the sale of the unit had been discussed with the Vietnamese Vingroup and the Russian state fund, among others, Nikkei Asia financial media says.

News agency Reuters estimates this is the first full exit of a major smartphone brand. For example, Nokia, HTC, and Blackberry have also had to quit, but the life of the brand has continued in a smaller form or another.

LG has traditionally been Samsung’s challenger in South Korea.

LG smartphones have had a market share of about 10 percent in the United States. It has been the market third after Samsung and Apple thanks to the sale of mid-priced smartphones. In South America, it has been the fifth best-selling smartphone.

In Finland, the smartphone market is dominated by Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and Xiaomi.

LG: The smartphone unit has made a loss for about six years, totaling $ 4.5 billion, or $ 3.8 billion.

The company said the decommissioning solution will provide funds for product development in various electronics growth sectors such as electric car parts and the development of smart home devices.

At its best LG was the third best-selling smartphone in the world in terms of market share in 2013, after Samsung and Apple, Reuters says.

LG’s current market share in the global market is in the order of 2%. It shipped 23 million phones last year, according to research firm Counterpoint, compared to Samsung’s 256 million.

LG’s smartphone unit is the smallest of the company’s five units in terms of revenue. It has accounted for about seven percent of sales. The closure is scheduled to be completed by the end of July.

In South Korea employees in the smartphone unit are transferred to other units, but elsewhere solutions are made on a country-by-country basis.

LG said at the analyst meeting that it intends to retain ownership of its key 4g and 5g patents as well as its product development units, and plans to continue developing communications and 6g technology.