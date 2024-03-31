Smartphones | Screen time is constantly being talked about – HS found out how ordinary Finns really use their mobile phones

HS asked readers what they use their screen time for. In the end, the number of hours played a surprisingly small role in the answers.

Three and half an hour. That's how much time HS readers said they spend on their phones on average during the day.

When HS asked from readers about their ways of using the phone, there were four hundred answers. More than 70 percent said that they use the phone for a maximum of four hours a day, but some stated that they have the mobile phone in their hand for even more than ten hours.