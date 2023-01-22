Ton van Haperen, an economics teacher at a secondary school in Eersel in Brabant, heard it from a colleague: that students had bet money during class on matches during the World Cup in Qatar. Through the smartphone. Because he is not forbidden in every lesson at his school.

Member of Parliament René Peters (CDA) heard from his 16-year-old daughter that she had watched World Cup matches during class at school. On the smartphone. What had the teacher said when he noticed that? “He asked what the score was.”

Since Peters filed a (unaccepted) motion to ban smartphones at school at the end of November, the debate has been going on everywhere. At kitchen tables and in the teacher’s lounge.

In France, smartphones have been banned in schools since 2018. They offer too much distraction for students, the government believes, and they cause too much hassle, with recordings, social media and sometimes quarrels between students. In the Netherlands, every school has its own rules, and often even every teacher within a school.

That is why the VO council, the assembled secondary school boards, published a ‘discussion paper’ for the members last week. From the introduction: ‘Allow or prohibit? If only it were that easy. Because in addition to the obvious disadvantages, such as distraction and disruption of lessons, smartphones also have advantages. Think of enlivening the lessons with online quizzes, effective practice apps and the possibility to pass on schedule changes and grades immediately.’ The board must above all be clear about the smartphone policy at its school, the VO council writes, but it must itself determine what that policy is.

Modern society

To the surprise of René Peters, his plea for a ban was not taken seriously by many MPs. Only the PVV, JA21, Wybren van Haga and Pieter Omtzigt voted in favour. “The others thought that we simply have to accept that smartphones are part of modern society. And that your students have to learn how to deal with it,” he says. But he is determined: “I am now organizing a Round Table meeting in the Chamber about the problems that smartphones cause at school. I want them banned in class in all schools. Those things are so addictive – it’s a constant source of distraction. Even if the phone is set to ‘silent’, the children will feel it vibrate. When they see him lying there, they are already distracted. Even if they do nothing with it at the time.”

Since his motion was rejected, Peters has received messages from teachers who have “already given up the battle for attention.” And then, he says, “we are surprised that teachers are leaving education. You would only be facing twenty teenagers who are on their smartphones.”

In most secondary schools, the smartphone is officially not allowed in the classroom, and there is a large cloth with compartments hanging by the door. At the beginning of the lesson, each student puts his phone in such a box. But some teachers are more consistent than others, so there is often discussion about it, says Ton van Haperen. While simply banning something school-wide is not difficult, according to him. “Caps, ears and jackets (on) are also prohibited in class. And smoking is no longer allowed in the schoolyard.” It is possible, says Van Haperen – to ban something.

According to Van Haperen, who has been teaching for more than thirty years, including teachers, the smartphone is the greatest threat to children’s development that exists. Teenagers spend an average of at least four hours a day looking at a screen outside of school, according to the lifestyle monitor from CBS and RIVM. The number of hours in this age group has risen steadily in recent years.

It appears that social media, via whatever device, is addictive for about one third of young people research by the SCP.

At home or in the vault

Of course you can ban the smartphone at school, says English teacher Gert Verbrugghen, from the Alfrink College in Deurne in Brabant. The 650 vmbo-tl students put their smartphone in their own locker every morning. At home or in the vault, it’s called policy. For four years. How’s that going? “Fine. They are also not allowed on it during recess or in the schoolyard. Not until they go home. As a result, students talk to each other. We also have card games in the auditorium. That is much nicer than when everyone dives into their smartphone.”

At Calvin College in Goes, Zeeland, they switched to a total smartphone ban two years ago. Very pleasant, says spokesperson Mariëlla Eggebeen. “Students talk to each other again during recess. And it is also conducive to concentration during class.” Other schools sometimes call the school to ask how you do that: ban smartphones. “They also ask whether our student numbers are decreasing as a result. But that’s not true.”

Frans Meindertsma has been teaching chemistry at a comprehensive school in Heerenveen for many years. He puts the problem of smartphones in the classroom into perspective. “Look, if the government were to ban it completely, that would be clear. Until then, everyone finds a way to cope. We have a policy that everyone must hand in their phone at the start of class. But we do use the iPad during class, for chemistry assignments or in other subjects. And that iPad is also connected to the internet. So I walk around the classroom and watch.”

Meindertsma himself does not feel that he is competing with internet temptations in the classroom. But he recognizes that children look at their screens as much as possible. “To be honest, their parents do too.”