The smartphone market is definitely one of the most thriving when it comes to technology, with millions of sales and new devices hitting the market at a staggering speed. By now we know that progress never stops, but have you ever wondered which are the best-selling smartphones? Today we really want bring you this month’s leaderboard!

Smartphones: here are the best-selling ones of February 2023!

There are many people who often change their smartphone and there are just as many who always want to be updated by owning the latest model of their favorite brand. Today we want to tell you about the best-selling devices on Amazon this month, and apparently the ranking clearly shows how the top-rated phones are those of the medium-low range.

The news does not surprise that much, after all with the current crisis we are looking for savings as much as possible, but no more talk and here is the ranking:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi 9AT Xiaomi Redmi 9C Samsung Galaxy A13 Xiaomi Redmi Notes 11 Motorola moto g22 KXD 6A Xiaomi Redmi 9A Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

As you can see, Xiaomi dominates the ranking, thanks to very low prices for devices that are still quite performing, but there is also the slightly more expensive Samsung A line but still very much appreciated.