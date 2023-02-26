Smartphones | Helsinki strives to increase mobile phone charging points despite the vandalism

According to the city, the charging points already installed at metro stations have been vandalized.

Helsinki the city is trying to add some charging points for mobile phones and other smart devices, despite the vandalism. Attempts are being made to add charging points to bus shelters.

A group of city politicians is proposing that the city of Helsinki install more charging points for smart devices in spaces that people can access for free.

The greens Pekka Saurin and according to the initiative signed by 33 other councilors, charging points should be installed especially for the use of young people.

Battery running out can make it difficult to use public transport, for example, if you use a mobile ticket. Charging your phone before getting on a bus or tram can be inconvenient.

According to the city, ten new charging points are already coming. Their location is currently being investigated.

In addition, according to the city, it would be possible to add charging points to parking shelters.

Helsinki undersecretary Sami Sarvilinna points out in his answer that charging points have been vandalized both in the energy company Helen’s experiment and in metro stations where they have already been installed.

Charging points for phones and smart devices are already in use, for example, in metro station ticket halls, libraries, and youth and sports facilities, the city’s response points out.

The city government will discuss charging points next Monday. Ultimately, the politicians in the city council decide on the matter.

