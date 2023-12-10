Android Central: Smartphones will share user data during 911 calls

Android smartphones have learned to share data about users during calls to emergency services. About it reports Android Central publication.

The system is based on RapidSOS, which is now supported by Android. The user needs to fill in certain information about himself, which will be automatically transmitted to dispatchers when making calls to emergency services – for example, by calling 911.

The owner of the smartphone can indicate his age, weight, blood type, allergies and other data. “This information is available for use before dispatch and before responders arrive. It saves a lot of time because we already know what we’re responding to and what we need,” said Tenea Reddick, director of the Baltimore City Fire Department’s emergency operations center.

To start sharing data with emergency services, you need to fill out a form in your smartphone settings. To do this, open the Personal Security app and then turn on the Emergency Information Access switch. RapidSOS representatives clarified that the function works on all Android smartphones, but may not be available in some regions.

In December 2022, Apple expanded support for the Emergency SOS satellite communications feature outside of North America. An option that allows you to send messages to emergency services outside cellular coverage has appeared in the UK, France, Germany and Ireland.