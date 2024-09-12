Dermatologist Zotova: acne on the face can appear due to dirty smartphones

Acne on the face often occurs due to improper hygiene and the use of dirty smartphones, warned dermatologist, cosmetologist of the brands Bisou and Monolove Bio Liliya Zotova. She warned Russians that gadgets were one of the causes of this unpleasant problem in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Mobile devices accumulate a huge number of bacteria that actively and quickly multiply. When in contact with the face, these microorganisms are transferred from the smartphone to the skin, which leads to inflammation,” the dermatologist explained. To avoid these problems, Zotova recommended wiping the gadget with an alcohol wipe before each use, and also trying not to touch the face with your hands without prior sanitization.

The doctor added that another cause of acne could be improper skin care. “In the fall, before the cold weather sets in, we traditionally walk a lot and sweat. As a result, mechanical contamination of the skin increases, and without cleansing, inflammation may appear,” she said.

To prevent breakouts, the specialist recommended thoroughly cleansing the skin, including using enzyme powder for this, and not skipping the toning stage – it will remove excess sebum and reduce the activity of sebum production.

Earlier, doctors revealed the dangers of the Internet trend of treating acne with garlic. In particular, dermatologist Shereen Idriss assured that this method will not help get rid of rashes.