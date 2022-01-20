The smartphone market has suffered from a shortage of components and materials, like the entire world industry. This has conditioned the offers and access to smartphones, especially with regard to the most basic models.

The data now presented by Canalys, known for its research on technology channels and smartphones, for the last quarter of 2021, show that there are major changes in the smartphone market. This one is normally dominated by Samsung and has had Apple and Xiaomi fighting for second and third place.

+ China 5G smartphone sales increase 63.5% in 2021

However, in the 4th quarter of 2021, we have Apple dominating the market with 22%. In second position now comes Samsung, which drops from 20%. The Korean brand dominated the previous 9 months and now loses the top of the list. The rest of the top 5 is made up of Xiaomi with 12%, Oppo with 10% and Vivo with 9%.

Apple’s good performance this quarter is based on sales of the iPhone 13 and its inventory management. By directing its production to this model, it managed to guarantee sales, especially in China, supported by price adjustments in this same market.

One thing that Canalys analysts highlight is the impact that the lack of components has had on this market. There was a need for brands to concentrate production on top-of-the-line models, reducing the offer on cheaper proposals, which normally represent a high sales value.

Manufacturers are already reacting and looking for alternatives, especially in the SoC, one of the essential components in smartphones. It remains to be seen how the market will act in the coming months. Android brands, in particular Samsung and Xiaomi, will introduce new models, enlivening the market and increasing sales. However, the shortage of materials will continue and sales are expected to remain below expectations, thus giving Apple a spotlight.

