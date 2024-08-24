Saturday, August 24, 2024
Smartphones | Apple is aiming for major product announcements on September 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2024
in World Europe
Smartphones | Apple is aiming for major product announcements on September 10
Artificial intelligence applications on smartphones are expected to boost sales.

American device manufacturer Apple plans to hold its biggest product launch day of the year on September 10, news agency Bloomberg tells.

At that time, the latest iPhone models, smart watches and Airpods headphones are to be announced.

With that schedule, the products would go on sale on September 20, at least in the United States.

Apple did not confirm the matter to the news agency on Saturday for Reuters.

Apple’s is expected to bring the biggest software update to its new smartphones around the time various AI applications are introduced.

Samsung and Google’s new models on sale already have artificial intelligence applications.

Apple’s smartphone sales in China fell more than expected in the second quarter, i.e. by 6.5 percent. Artificial intelligence applications are expected to boost sales.

