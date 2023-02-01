WWhen companies launch new products at the same time every year, they are under pressure to bring something new with them. This is not only the case for Samsung, but also for Apple, who always present their new iPhone in September. So the Koreans have to show again this Wednesday at the end of January why the new S series is better than last year’s. It was called S22, the current one – matching the year – S23. The name is new, the suffix is ​​old. Samsung continues to stick to three models: S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23.

A year ago, Koreans found it easy to celebrate the new S series. The Ultra model inherited the stylus from the Note series, which Samsung had buried with it. The Koreans don’t have a surprise like the S Pen they took over this time. In this respect, evolution continues in small steps. As so often. And because the top models of all manufacturers are now devices at the highest level, the noticeable increases are becoming smaller and smaller.

Now with 200 megapixels

The focus of new smartphone models is always the camera. Samsung lures photo-savvy customers with the Ultra model, on the return journey of which there is still a powerful module with three lenses and two sensors. In terms of resolution, Samsung goes one step further. The chip has a resolution of 200 megapixels. The camera combines sixteen pixels into one large pixel. This pixel binning is now common.

Likewise, the use of artificial intelligence for the software that is responsible for the images. This helps to brighten up images taken at night with the help of nightography. With Astro-Hyperlapse, images of the starry sky appear even sharper. Portraits get even nicer bokeh, and twelve megapixels now support selfies. Ambitious photographers can try Expert Raw App, which can now handle 50 megapixels. Videos can be recorded in 8k at 30 frames per second. However, the default setting should be 4k at 60 fps.









The S23 Plus and S23 are not only down one level in terms of price. Whereas the Ultra has a generous 6.8 inches, the Plus is limited to a still decent 6.6 inches and the S23 shows its content on a screen diagonal of 6.1 inches. The gradations of battery capacity jump from 5000 to 4700 and 3900 mAh. Only in terms of processor are they all the same. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm ensures the performance of the three models. There are also new functions in Samsung’s One UI user interface for the entire S series, including new modes and routines for different phases of the day such as driving, sleeping or working.







Slight changes at the edge

For years, the Koreans have managed to keep the design of the S series stable and pretty. I like the new models too. Especially the change on the back of the S23 and S23 Plus is a win. The lens modules are now free like the Ultra. This is quite similar to its predecessor. Only the flattened edges on the side are noticeable if you look at the case for a longer period of time. The colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender are not spectacular, but they are nice.

Prices start at 950 euros for the S23 with 128 gigabytes of memory. The Plus costs 1200 euros and the Ultra 1400 euros. Samsung has given the top model 256 GB. If you choose a terabyte of memory, the price of the S23 Ultra increases to 1820 euros. Samsung guarantees that the devices will be upgraded for four generations.







Three new notebooks

Last year, Samsung presented new tablets as a dessert. This year there are three new Galaxy Books in aluminum cases on the table. The Book3 series consists of the entry-level Book3 Pro (available in 16 and 14 inches), the rotating Book3 Pro 360 and the high-end Book3 Ultra (both in 16 inches). Similar to the smartphones, it starts with the Pro and ends with the Ultra high-end device. As usual from Samsung, the screen of the Ultra fascinates at first glance with its 16 inches, the Dynamic Amoled display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels (3k), 120 Hertz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The Full HD camera can be seen and the four speakers (2 x 5 watts and 2 x 2 watts) can be heard.

If you like convertibles, you could take a look at the Book3 Pro 360. If necessary, its screen rotates once around its own axis. It is compatible with the S Pen, so it has a touch-sensitive screen. Intel’s i5 or i7 in the 13th generation come into question as the processor. The Pro 360 is 12.8 millimeters thin and weighs around 1.7 kg. The 14-inch version costs 1800 euros. The Book3 Pro is available for a hundred euros less and those who want to spend a lot of money on their notebook will choose the right one with the Galaxy Book3 Ultra. It costs 2800 euros.

The Samsung cosmos is growing

Samsung has been broadening its range of mobile devices for many years and is sticking to it. It should be possible to remain in the cosmos of the Koreans, regardless of whether you buy a smartphone, tablet or notebook. The software helps to link everything together. With Multicontrol, the tablet becomes a second screen, files can be moved back and forth between the devices using copy & paste or drag & drop. With Quick Share, a photo that has just been taken ends up on the notebook with a tap. Autoswitch ensures that Samsung’s in-ears are paired with all devices.

Finally, the Koreans advertise that the processing of raw images recorded in the corresponding app on the S23 Ultra can be transferred directly to the Book3 Ultra with WiFi Direct and processed with Adobe Lightroom.