Realme, a Chinese smartphone maker, has risen to the third post of the brands that produce Android-based phones in India, just behind Samsung and Xiaomi. The Indian market is considered among the most important in the world for market trends. According to data published by Canalys which reveal the market share of smartphones in the first quarter of 2022, Realme had a 40 percent increase over the previous year: from 4.3 million pieces sold to 6, that is, from 12 percent to 16 percent of the market. For comparison, Samsung dropped 2 percent. Xiaomi is the company that has suffered the most in India: it drops by 24 percent compared to the previous year and smartphone sales drop from 10.5 million in 2021 to 8 million in 2022. In recent months, Realme has started to attack the market with increasingly performing models and with new functions, and the Indian market is among those where new products are introduced that will then be launched all over the world: this is the case of Realme GT Neo 3, which has caused a lot of discussion, gathering interest in its 150W fast charging.