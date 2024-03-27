Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

The fire burned around 3,000 hectares. © Erik Swaby/SWORD Volunteer Fire and Emergency Service

Flames spread rapidly. A group of campers caused a catastrophic bushfire in southern Western Australia – accidentally.

Perth – The devastating fire burned around 3,000 hectares and destroyed eight houses south of Perth. Hundreds of firefighters and relief workers have been trying to put out the bush fire since Saturday. Water bombers supported the work from the air, the Department of Fire told Emergency Service WA. The cause of the fire: Tourists on a camping trip wanted to charge their smartphones with a car battery. Flying sparks ignited the fire.

Smartphones on the car battery – campers cause a gigantic bush fire near Perth

“One stupid mistake can result in people losing their lives or livelihoods,” Emergency Management Minister Stephen Dawson said, according to the TV station ABC to reporters. “This is a situation that could have been avoided,” he said. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities in the fire. Particularly Holidaymakers – Germans too are putting their lives in danger in the Australian wilderness.

Campers started a dangerous bush fire on Saturday (March 23, 2023). Emergency services fought the flames for days. © Screenshot Faceboo/ Erik Swaby, SWORD Volunteer Fire and Emergency Service

Devastating bushfires in Australia – firefighting aircraft in action

Fire department spokesman Darren Klemm explained in a statement: “The fact that there were no fatalities is a testament to the hard work of our firefighters and the strategic use of the firefighting aircraft.”

Catastrophic bushfire in Australia: Campers – a trailer can be seen in the background – accidentally started the fire. © Erik Swaby, SWORD Volunteer Fire and Emergency Service

Campers start a bush fire and probably escape unscathed

The campers apparently do not have to expect any consequences for their careless actions and especially their consequences. They are responsible for the fire in the national park of the newspaper The West Australia not charged.

According to the authorities, the fire has now been contained, but pockets of embers continue to flare up. An emergency warning was briefly issued again on Tuesday, but was then downgraded to “monitor and act”.

“We still have hot weather over the next few days so I would urge people to stay safe over Easter,” Dawson warned.

A father from Perth, Australia unfortunately started a huge fire in 2020. The trigger for this was a car breakdown.(ml)