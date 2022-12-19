When they bought a smartphone, many people believed (often erroneously) that they could use it as a real substitute for a personal computer.

However, the pandemic during 2020 has shown that at least a laptop, at least for many of us, is almost necessary at home, given the limitations of most mobile devices.

Most likely those who did not have a personal computer (even a laptop) in March 2020 will not have had a great time spending an hour, or even two hours, on Skype with a smartphone; the luckier ones perhaps with a tablet with a keyboard have “straightened” more, but that’s another matter.

Why is this idea of ​​the smartphone that can replace a personal computer so widespread?

In short, telephones nowadays can do a thousand things: they are a camera, a calculator, a portable game console and, last but not least, a “computer” to be used to surf the internet.

However, if spending a couple of hours on Skype discussing work issues on a computer is very comfortable, the same cannot be said for smartphones, tablets (without keyboards), mobile devices in general.

First of all because on a small screen you get tired of your eyes much more than on a laptop which already has an average screen larger than that of a tablet, in addition to the possibility of being able to change windows and do other things as long as you speak (not just write , if you are also a gamer, you know very well what I’m talking about).

But where can this curious idea of ​​substitution come from?

At least in Italy, even before the latest generation of telephones, there wasn’t a great information technology culture in general; in fact, an average user rarely turns on the PC if not for the “convenience” of searching on Amazon, writing a curriculum vitae and little else.

As mentioned before, however, the pandemic has slightly changed the cards on the table.

But first a small parenthesis, on the thousand contradictions of the average user there would be a separate article to be written if not a book, but the fact that there is a sort of “fear” of the personal computer is demonstrated by the fact that the same people who have fear that you look at their photos while you configure the PC, they are then the same ones who give the smartphone full of photos in assistance with extreme lightness.

Closed this parenthesis, a reason could easily be found in the (alleged) difficulty of using personal computers, compared to smartphones that are (or seem) easier to use.

Generally speaking, while it is true on the one hand that there are many pros to owning a smartphone and using it as a substitute for a personal computer, there are just as many cons in the not own a computer at home.

If for some things the telephone is actually more convenient than the personal computer (communication, Skype, WhatsApp, Messages, just to name a few), when it comes to using spreadsheets (even for home accounts), taking even long notes , to write texts (even the curriculum vitae), things could get complicated not indifferently.

If you want, for example, to make your smartphone (or your tablet) “transform” into a personal computer, you should buy a good and comfortable bluetooth keyboard, a bluetooth mouse, or alternatively there are special hubs for mobile devices where you can put a wired keyboard and mouse, and pray that everything works better in the second case.

In this case the question is: does it make sense to complicate life so much if a laptop, for example, is much, much more comfortable than this hypothesis? I think this picture answers by itself…

It must be understood that the smartphone (as well as the tablet) it is not a substitute for the personal computer, but something that is (at least in the current state of technology) complementary.