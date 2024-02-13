Samsung is changing focus. In the S24 Ultra, the camera is no longer the most important thing, but rather artificial intelligence. We tested them.

It's not just the camera that is the focus of the S 24 Image: Manufacturer

DThis artificial intelligence comes in handy for us. Because Samsung is now putting everything into this technology, this time there is more to discover than ever with the new upper-class smartphone S24 Ultra. The differences in hardware are marginal. The slightly more angular design is once again successful and extremely chic. The screen shows crisp colors, enormous brightness and flexible refresh rate. The days of displays with rounded edges are over. The glass no longer has any curvature. The fact that the frame is now made of titanium, like the iPhone, is hardly noticeable, but rather significant.

The camera still takes pretty good pictures with all four focal lengths. The telephoto lens, now shortened to five times zoom, with a resolution of 50 megapixels is completely convincing. The fact that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is even faster than its predecessor doesn't matter in everyday life because the older processor unit was already fast enough. With a guarantee for seven years of support with the latest software, Samsung adds another two years compared to the S23 Ultra.