SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Market research company for the technology sector IDC Brasil released on Thursday a growth outlook for the sale of simpler smartphones and the return of consumers to physical stores.

The company’s expectation is that sales of smartphones will grow 6% this year, with consumer preference for simpler models while computers will have a drop in sales of 8.4%. IDC did not report volumes.

Other devices such as “wearables” and printers will also see growth, of 10.2% and 2.5%, respectively, while tablets will see a 15% drop in sales.

“Despite the large portfolio and the benefits offered to users, online retail is likely to lose some more space to physical stores in 2023, although it continues to have great potential for growth in the short term,” said Reinaldo Sakis, research director at IDC Latin America.

The main reason for the change in behavior pointed out by the projection is that physical stores have regained more space due to greater negotiation flexibility at the time of sale associated with a volume of Brazilians who returned to face-to-face shopping after the height of the pandemic.

