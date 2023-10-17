Smartphone sales continue to decline globally

Smartphone sales decreased by 8 percent during the three summer months, marking the ninth consecutive quarter in which these sales witnessed a decline, according to Counterpoint.

The company said that this decline was “largely due to a slower-than-expected recovery in consumer demand.”

However, the sales recorded during September and the launch of the “iPhone 15” phone from “Apple” indicate that the final quarter may break the pace of decline, according to “Counterpoint”.

The company said: “The market is expected to witness a decline throughout the year 2023, reaching its lowest level in a decade, largely due to the shift in device replacement patterns, specifically in developed markets.”

The South Korean company Samsung continued to lead the smartphone market, accounting for a fifth of total sales in the recently ended quarter.

Apple came in second place with 16 percent of the market, while its iPhone 15 was well received by the public.