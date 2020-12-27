WhatsApp messenger will stop working on old smartphones from January 1, 2021. The Mirror warns about this.

We are talking about some device models, the operating system of which by this time will not be updated to iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3. First of all, the warning applies to owners of iPhone 4 and earlier models. Users of the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S need to update their software to iOS 9 in order to access the messenger after the New Year, experts added.

They also recommended making a backup copy of the correspondence so as not to lose important data. To do this, open the desired chat and click “Group Information”. Then you should select “Export chat” – after which you will be able to download the chat without multimedia.

Earlier, a Forbes specialist named three important WhatsApp settings that must be enabled for the messenger to work safely. So, it is better to install two-step verification and set an additional six-digit code. The second necessary step is to turn off the automatic saving of photos and videos on the smartphone. It is also recommended to attend to the privacy settings: limit the circle of people who see the user account and who can add it to groups.