





The smartphone market continues to contract for the fourth consecutive quarter. In the second quarter of 2022, equipment distribution dropped 8.7% compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data from IDC. The analyst says that in this period there was a decline of 286 million units distributed, which represents 3.5% lower than initially expected.

IDC says that the poles of market contraction were reversed, that is, if initially the drops were associated with the lack of products for high demand; now, that the manufacturers have already resumed their production capacity, it is the public that has stopped buying.

+ Drop in demand for smartphones makes Qualcomm worse forecasts

This is due to the spike in inflation and global economic uncertainty, caused by the invasion of Ukraine and the fuel crisis, leading people to reduce their spending and an increase in business stocks.

Manufacturers have begun to cut component orders from Chinese suppliers for the rest of the year. IDC’s projections are in line with the report released this week by Gartner, which highlighted the slowdown in the semiconductor market due to weak demand for equipment and a drop forecast for next year. Global revenues generated by semiconductors are expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022 to a total of $639.2 billion, which corresponds to almost a quarter of what was recorded in 2021, 26.3%. The revenue forecast for next year is lower: about 623 billion dollars.

Despite the declines, IDC predicts that by the end of the year some regions will return to positive. This is because, in reality, the reduction we are currently witnessing is not a loss of demand, but a postponement in the acquisition of equipment.

The biggest drop was in Central and Eastern Europe, by 36.5% compared to last year, due to the war in Ukraine. However, the European region only accounts for 6% of the global distribution. The 14.3% drop in China represents the largest volume of the global market. The Asia-Pacific market, which excludes China and Japan, which accounts for almost half of the world’s distribution, dropped 2.2% in the second quarter of the year.

Among the manufacturers that sell the most smartphones, there have been few changes. Samsung continues to lead the market, with a share of 21.8%, with 62.4 million units distributed, representing a growth of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Apple had a marginal growth of 0.5%, coming in second with a share of 15.6% of the market, having distributed 44.6 million units.

In the top 5 of the main manufacturers, the three Chinese brands had a drop in distribution, reflected in the market in China. Xiaomi, which occupies the third place, was the one that recorded the biggest drop, of 25.5% in the quarter, having distributed 39.5 million units, even so it has a share close to Apple, of 13.8%. Vivo also dropped 21.8%, distributing 24.8 million devices and representing 8.7% of the market. Finally, Oppo had a drop of 24.6%, distributing 24.7 million units, for a share of 8.6%.



