It is a classic of modern life: who has never had to deal with a wet phone? For years, a widely popular homemade solution suggested using uncooked rice as a desiccant to draw out moisture and save electronic devices from water. However, despite this popular advice, Apple and many technical support experts explicitly advise against the practice in question. For example, Apple support documents warn users: “Do not place your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so may allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.” This indication emerges mainly in the context of the management of the liquid detection alert on iPhones, thus disproving an internet myth that has persisted for some time.

Contrary to what old beliefs suggest, the company recommends avoiding the use of external heat sources, such as hair dryers, or compressed air to dry the liquid. It also warns against inserting cotton swabs or paper towels into the charging connectors. As an alternative, Apple offers a simple but effective solution: gently tap the phone against your hand with the connector facing down, similar to trying to get water out of your ear after swimming. Afterwards, it is recommended that you leave your device in a well-ventilated area to dry and wait 30 minutes before attempting to charge it. If the liquid detection warning persists, it's best to let it sit and wait – it may take up to 24 hours for your phone to dry completely. If the charging cable has been disconnected and the phone is dry but not charging, it is recommended to reconnect it.