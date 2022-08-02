The European smartphone market fell 11 percent from the previous year in the second quarter of 2022, for a total of 40 million units distributed, according to the latest study by Counterpoint Reasearch. This is the worst performance since 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The economic recession and the shortage of semiconductors acted as a slowdown in sales, and the halt in sales in Russia did the rest. Samsung remains the number one company in Europe when it comes to smartphone sales, but the Korean giant has also been forced to distribute far fewer units due to factory closures in Vietnam. Despite a growth compared to the previous year, there has therefore been a decrease compared to the last quarter of 2022. Apple has faced the same problems, despite an excellent sales success of the new iPhone SE, welcomed by users as the first real smartphone 5G of the Apple to have an affordable price. Xiaomi dropped drastically compared to the previous year, again due to supply problems, but it was the company that benefited most from Samsung and Apple’s farewell to the Russian market, growing considerably throughout Eastern Europe. Oppo also suffered from problems with the production line in China, while Realme saw the distribution of its smartphones grow by one percentage point compared to 2021.