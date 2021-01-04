Samsung (Samsung) has announced Big TV Days. In this sale, Samsung’s 55 inch or above televisions are being offered on the premium range. The offers are valid till 31 January 2021 during Samsung Big TV Days. Customers can get this offer with great benefits when you buy 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch, 82 inch and 85 inch QLED TV, Crystal 4K UHD, QLED 8K Television. Apart from this, consumers can also avail up to 20% cashback and extended warranty.

Phone up to 23 thousand rupees free on buying TV

During the Big TV Days, Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone priced at Rs 22,999 will be available on 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch crystal 4K UHD television. At the same time, Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone priced at Rs 18,999 with 55-inch QLED TV and 65-inch crystal 4K UHD television will be available for free.

Soundbar free up to Rs 99,990

Customers will get Soundbar HW-Q800T, which is priced at Rs 48,990, after purchasing 75 inch, 82 inch and 85 inch QLED televisions. At the same time, Soundbar HW-Q900T will be available on select TV models priced at Rs 99,990. Samsung QLED Television will come with a 10-year No Screen Burn-in Warranty, a one-year Comprehensive Warranty and a one-year Additional Warranty on the panel. Samsung’s QLED televisions come with Ambient Mode, which turns the TV into Art Peace.



