













Smartphone farm found to increase social network numbers | TierraGamer









What happens is that the authorities of this country dismantled one of these facilities. Through this, the views that various accounts have on social networks could be increased on purpose and illegally.

This smartphone farm was located in Anhui province in China, where police detained at least 24 people.

We recommend: China wants to ban clothing that hurts people’s feelings.

They were in charge of coordinating the actions of around 26 thousand devices that ‘inflated’ views not only on social networks but even in online purchases.

It should be noted that each of these telephones was modified so that their operation was simultaneous. That made everything much more manageable.

Fountain: Youtube.

The idea of ​​using a smartphone farm is somewhat similar to operating a bot farm to give the impression of something that doesn’t actually exist.

In this case it was pretending that the influencers in question, as well as the sales channels, are successful and popular when in reality they are not.

This would fall into the category of fraud and manipulation. In the case of the products sold, they gave the false impression of being of quality but this was not the case.

As expected, thousands of smartphones ended up confiscated by the Chinese police. The data included in them will be valuable evidence to accuse the 24 detainees.

Fountain: Youtube.

It would not be strange if there were many more ‘farms’ of this type around the world today.

At least in this case one of them ended up being discovered but there must be more not only in Chinese territory but in other parts of the world. Manipulation is a real thing today.

With details from China Daily. Apart from China and smartphones we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)