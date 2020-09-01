Blue light on a smartphone or computer screen is harmful to the eyes because it contains a portion of the spectrum of sunlight that ranges from violet to blue. You can reduce this harmful effect by using less gadgets or wearing computer glasses. Marina Tsaregorodtseva, an ophthalmologist at SM-Clinic, told about this in an interview with the Prime agency.

“Following the example of how we protect the skin from exposure to ultraviolet rays – apply sunscreen, you should also protect the retina,” the expert explained. Special glasses, Tsaregorodtseva noted, neutralize radiation, eliminate glare from the surface of the screen, and also cut off the rays of the excess violet and blue spectrum.

Scientists have determined that prolonged exposure to blue light disrupts the production of the sleep hormone melatonin. Because of this, it becomes more difficult for people to fall asleep, and the dream itself becomes disturbing. The ophthalmologist recommended putting the gadgets aside for two to three hours before bed, and moisturizing the eyes with prolonged use.

Earlier it was reported that OLED screens in smartphones can cause headaches. This is due to the display flickering, which is invisible to the human eye. The lower the brightness, the more harm to the eyes, the expert explained.