The agreement between Apple and Google to bring AI to the new iPhones

In Sillicon Valley, rest is a luxury that the tech giants cannot allow themselves, especially when it comes to two industry magnates like Apple and Google, ready to drop a bomb that could radically redefine the world of smartphones: bring AI to the new iPhones. Only a rumor at the moment, yet according to Bloomberg the agreement between the two big names has solid foundations. Steve Jobs' famous Apple company is currently negotiating to license Gemini, the generative Artificial Intelligence engine developed by Google, so as to be integrated into all Apple devices. The Artificial Intelligence engine it would act as a bridge between the operating system and other applicationsas well as managing some of the key Artificial Intelligence functions of the next iPhones.

For months, the Cupertino empire had been giving ambiguous signals of an acceleration towards the integration of AI into its devices. On the other hand, strange to say, it seemed that the Apple company, accustomed to always keeping up with the times, had fallen behind on the AI ​​front, while the other big names in the sector were making giant strides. But now Apple throws its ace up the sleeve and the acquisition of Gemini could be the move that will make it catch up quickly. Just in February, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company planned to reveal more details about its plans to use generative AI later this year, adding that the company is investing “significantly ” in the area.

Apple would have turned to Google because of all the generative intelligences, Gemini is the first model to achieve better results when compared to OpenAI. Starting from the next iPhone IOS 18, Gemini's AI could be connected to Siri via the next one and to other applications (Apple is considering basing its productivity apps on an AI engine), while Ajax could be the basis of iOS . The two engines would work in the background or on demand, to support the functions of Apple devices.

Furthermore, following the news that the technology giant Apple is in negotiations to obtain the Gemini license for future iPhones, Alphabet shares rose by 2.7% in the first hours of the market.