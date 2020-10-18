Smartphone addiction is wreaking havoc on women’s necks. Alam is that three out of every ten female users are trying to get rid of ‘text neck’. A recent study by Britain’s top cosmetic manufacturer ‘Pre Beauty’ says something similar. According to researchers, two-thirds of female users are experiencing unbearable pain in the neck and shoulder, while one-fourth are worried about the appearance of wrinkles on the throat. However, 33 per cent of women are more worried about wrinkles than pain.

42% of the women involved in the study admitted to increasing smartphone use during the coronary period. He revealed to be rushing smartphones on average 13 times in an hour. Two-thirds said that if they had been aware that wrinkles would also develop with neck pain in ‘text neck’, they would have already started taking measures to distance themselves from the smartphone. 25 percent of women have started using expensive anti-aging creams to get rid of wrinkles.

A look at ‘Text Neck’

– When the user is standing or sitting in a straight posture, his head weight is between 4.5 to 5.5 kg. But when he tilts his head to work or read messages on smartphones, tablets and laptops, it doubles or triples.

Neck-shoulder pain

– A Spine Injury Center in New York found in 2015 that bending at an angle of 15 degrees makes the weight of the head 12.3 kg, while lowering it to 45 degrees makes it 22.3 kg. This puts additional pressure on the neck and spine. The user not only has to suffer unbearable pain, but may also experience some crawling in the area around the neck and shoulders.

Don’t keep your head bent

Chief researcher Annie Toker suggested to work on it by bringing the screen of the phone and tablet in the eye instead of tilting the head and reading or typing the message. It is also beneficial to do right-left, up-down rotating exercise after long-term use of the phone.

These five side effects are also coming out

1.Smartphone Pinky

– During chatting when the thumbs are busy typing the message on the keyboard, the entire weight of the smartphone and tablet falls on the little finger. This makes the finger slowly turn towards the palm. Experts call this stage ‘smartphone pinky’.

Finger size deteriorates

-After prolonged chatting on the smartphone, pairs around the thumb and fingers become excessively active.

-The cartilage present in them either complains of caries or random bones develop around it.

In both the cases, the size of the fingers deteriorates, the ability to bear loads and handle small and big tasks also declines.

2.Keyboard Claw

– Chatting addiction can cause complaints of numbness of fingers, wrists and palms and veins. In medical parlance this stage is called ‘keyboard claw’. Therefore, always hold the phone or tablet in one hand and type with the fingers of the other hand.

Relief from an exercise

– After long chatting, spread both hands upwards, keep in mind that your palms should be towards the ceiling of the room.

Now try to tilt the upper part of the fingers down continuously for 20 seconds, repeat this process five to ten times

3. Cellphone Elbow

– When applying the smartphone to the ear, there is additional pressure on a vein going through the fingers and elbow through the wrist. The flow of blood can also be interrupted if the hands are folded in this posture for a long time. This makes the user complain of unbearable pain and feeling like tickling in the fingers.

Good to use earphones

Use earphones or Bluetooth headsets for long talk on phones and tablets.

4. ‘Phantom Vibration Syndrome’

In this disease, the user has the illusion of vibrating the phone or ringing its bell. According to an estimate, seven smartphone users out of every ten suffer from ‘Phantom Vibration Syndrome’. 87 per cent of the victims suffer this confusion once a week, while 13 per cent suffer daily.

Keep distance from phone at bedtime

When the phone is away, there is so much discomfort that people are neither able to handle any work nor take rest.

Do not keep the phone around while working or sleeping at night, if possible switch it off

5. Dry Eye Syndrome

– Keeping the gaze on the screen reduces the rate of blinking of the eyelids by 33 percent. This does not produce sufficient amount of tears in the eyes. Tears are considered very important to protect the eyes cells and retina from dust and dirt and pollutants.

Fatal for distant sight

‘Dry eye syndrome’ is also being blamed for the increasing cases of vision loss in children and youth.

App will get rid of addiction

Apps like Offtime, Moment, BreakFree, AppDetox, Flipd Focus & Study Timer, StayOnTask can be very helpful in relieving gadget addiction. They tell the user how long he has been standing in front of the screen. They also give the message of taking a break by sounding the alarm at fixed intervals. Some apps even turn the phone off themselves.