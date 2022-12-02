Telehealth is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world. It is estimated that by 2027, it will generate profits of more than 270 billion dollars. By that date, in the US alone, health care spending will grow 5% year-on-year to $6 trillion. In short, a market in full swing and in constant search for innovation.

Well, this time, the innovation destined to revolutionize the entire sector comes from a completely made in Italy company albeit with a team with significant international experience. «SmartHero born from a very strong desire: to use technology to save lives. This is possible thanks to a system capable of monitoring a person’s vital parameters in a non-invasive way to report a fall, an accident or illness in time and without false alarms, so as to be able to intervene promptly. Sometimes a few minutes can make all the difference in saving a life». To tell it is Maximilian Garruzzoexpert in Artificial Intelligence and security, as well as co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of MAIS, the innovative startup he created SmartHero.

How the algorithm works

SmartHero reads the data detected by a common wearable smart device, but analyzes them using a powerful proprietary algorithm that is able to understand in a few seconds if the monitored person is sick, if they have Covid, if they are being attacked, if they are under stress or there is a disease that is rising up. All of this is possible with 99.9% accuracy. «In practical terms, SmartHero can tell if a man is down because he’s sick or if he’s lying down to perform maintenance on a manhole cover. The ability to recognize false positives and not send false alarms sets us apart from anything currently out there». Garruzzo explains.

SmartHero has recently been submitted to a major U.S. government agency who immediately placed a half-million-dollar order to secure its use. The agreement is confidential, but we can imagine what it means to equip the military with a technology that detects their state of health with extreme precision and understands immediately if a soldier on a mission is in danger of life.

The digital twin

In order to work, SmartHero needs to get to know the person wearing the biosensor well. This stage lasts two weeks. A time frame in which a unique and unrepeatable digital twin of the monitored individual is created. On this virtual clone, the AI ​​performs a series of simulations which allow not only to detect any critical issues, but to prevent them based on silent signals that normally a person is not able to detect but which SmairtHero recognizes because they correspond to specific patterns that it has been trained to identify. «Our system is patented in the USA, Japan, Australia and will soon be patented in Europe as well. It has been tested in the field both in the civil and military fields, has a medical certification and can analyze data coming from wearable devices but also from large hospital databases. Our AI processes this information, becoming a valuable aid in diagnosing doctors or sending an instant alarm to an operations center». Garruzzo explains.

SmartHero Market

The applications of this technology are endless: hospital institutions And rest homes which can also remotely monitor chronic patients and the elderly, in a continuous and non-invasive way. SmartHero has in fact also produced a proprietary biosensor that you can wear like a regular watch or wear inside a sock. Another important area of ​​use is that of lone worker. There are over 260 million solo workers in the world that companies could monitor to detect stress and health: think of pilots or telecommunications specialists who are often called upon to carry out maintenance work in dangerous conditions and away from the team. In this respect SmartHero is already working to provide its technology to 20,000 employees of an international Telco giant. In short, cutting-edge technology at the service of people and a global market to conquer. SmartHero is all this and more, but it’s just the beginning…