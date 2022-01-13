My teenage daughter and I are avid viewers of The smartest person. We like to give as many correct answers as possible, and then look at each other in surprise. “That you know.” Sometimes this gives me an unexpected glimpse into the way of thinking of an adolescent. Because when the question in the final is: “What do you know about the pelvis in humans?”, my daughter shouts as the first possibility: “Long kissing!”

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl