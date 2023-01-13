In a new study that was published on Scientific Reportsscientists examined a group of puppies by subjecting them to a series of tests to establish which dog breed was the smartest, all with a points system.

The second place of this ranking went nothing less than to border colliesdog breed that has played an important role in intelligence studies, but the first place was conquered by the Belgian Malinoismore commonly known as Belgian Shepherd.

Assessing intelligence is a complicated task as there are different types of intelligence, even inside dogsin fact to try to represent a range of cognitive talents, the study subjected over 1,002 participating dogs to the smartDOG cognition testwhich examines a dog’s ability to problem-solving skills and strategy, impulse control, the ability to read human gestures, the ability to copy human skill behavior, memory, and logical reasoning.

This revealed breed differences under different test conditions.

“Most breeds had their own strengths and weaknesses, for example, the Labrador Retriever was very good at reading human gestures, but not so good at solving spatial problems, whereas some breeds, such as the Shetland Sheepdog, scored fairly evenly on almost every test.”

he told The Telegraph study author Saara Junttila, PhD researcher in canine cognition at the University of Helsinki.

Among the participating dogs were border collies, who performed well in most of the tests, however they were outscored by 9 points by the Belgian Shepherd Dog (or Malinois), who scored 35 out of a possible 39 points during the smartDOG cognitive tests .

The Belgian Shepherd holds the top spot as the smartest dog breed

If you’re unfamiliar with the breed, Belgian Shepherds are a popular choice for security work, and it would appear that their affinity for sniffing out crime and identifying targets for searches may be linked to their exceptional problem-solving skills.

In tests to establish the smartest dog breed, it was the best performing in those that relied on dogs that they interpreted human gestures and a V-detour activity that tests theirs ability to solve problems as they navigate their environment.

However, despite being the overall winners as the smartest dog breed, they were not without some weaknesses. The Belgian Shepherd Dog sat alongside German Shepherds in among the lowest scores for the cylinder test in which dogs were taught to retrieve a treat from inside an opaque cylinder.

This is then replaced with a clear cylinder and a successful test sees the dog continue to enter the cylinder to retrieve it rather than trying to walk the direct route through the side.

The cylinder test challenges their inhibition, as dogs must resist the urge to go straight and use their spatial awareness to access the treat on the side instead, therefore scoring low on this test may link back to the Belgian Shepherd’s role as working dog, as safety dogs require high responsiveness which is associated with low inhibitory control.

The researchers conclude that breed function may explain some cognitive strengths, such as herding dogs and retrievers scoring high on human-directed behavioral tasks, however this could not explain all breed differences since cognitive scores of some dogs were outside of what one might expect of them, such as the Finnish Lapphund which did poorly in human-directed task despite being a herding dog.

They also point out some caveats related to this study of the smartest dog breed, such as that the dogs studied are not representative of the entire dog populationbut they believe the research contributes to a more complete picture of typical breed behavior in dogs, therefore future research could very well crown a different dog breed more intelligentSo dear Belgian Shepherd and owners, enjoy it while it lasts.

